Details released for Penny Hardaway's contract with UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Details for Penny Hardaway's contract with the University of Memphis have been released to the public.
Within his first year, Penny will make $1.3 million with the Tigers. In his second year, he'll make $1.6 million.
On his final year, Penny will make $1.9 million with the University of Memphis.
UofM's former basketball coach, Tubby Smith, still has $9.75 million remaining on his contract. The university has agreed to pay that money over a six-year-period.
