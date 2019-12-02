Detectives asking for help to find missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are trying to find a missing 39-year-old woman.
Nancy Lyons was last seen on December 1 in the 1000 block of Delmar Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a blue overcoat, green skull cap, and white paints.
Lyons takes medication which police said she doesn't have, and it is unknown if she is dressed appropriately for cold weather.
If you see her, call the police at 901-545-2677.
