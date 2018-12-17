Detectives hoping man has information on Memphis homicide

Memphis Police are asking for help to find a man who they believe might have information on a homicide.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Ketchum for a homicide on December 14.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim inside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators need help identifying this individual in hopes that he can provide information relative to this crime.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
