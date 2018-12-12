0 Detectives met with gunfire after trying to execute search warrant at Shelby County home

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A team of Shelby County detectives were met with gunfire when they tried to execute a search warrant at a local home.

According to SCSO officials, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Kenosha Road.

Detectives said they knocked on the door of the home, but the person inside refused to open the door. So, they had to use force to enter.

Last night, SCSO detectives were attempting to execute a warrant when Mattjustin Beale, 28, opened fire. One detective returned fire. No one was struck by any gunfire. Beale and Brandie Thomas, 28, also in the home, are facing felony charges. There were 3 children in the home. pic.twitter.com/QL3Bb97NCu — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) December 11, 2018

Once inside, officials said they were met with gunfire from Mattjustin Beale, 28.

Detectives returned fire, but no one was hit. Beale crashed into a glass door in the rear of the home as he tried to escape.

Beale was eventually taken into custody, and he was taken to Regional One “due to injuries sustained during his attempted escape.”

Another person inside the home – Brandie Thomas, 28 – was also arrested and charged with numerous felonies.

Detectives were able to seize several items and cash after searching the home:

Nearly 5 pounds of marijuana

6 handguns (two were stolen)

17 prescription pills

1 vehicle

$2,000 in cash

Beale and Thomas both are facing multiple felony charges.

Officials said three children were in the home during the incident. None of them were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by SCSO.

