0 Detectives search for driver after woman fatally injured on West Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- West Memphis detectives are searching for a vehicle that was crossing the street when Nyshida Johnson was struck.

Officers believe Johnson was crossing the street when she was hit by a 2014-17 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you have any information about the driver of the vehicle, please reach out to Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or WMPD at 870-732-7555.

Detectives now believe that Nyshida Johnson was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street. Detectives believe she may have been struck by a 2014-17 Chevrolet Equinox pictured here. Contact CC Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or WMPD at 870-732-7555 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/gOCNz6txXo — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) July 8, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

West Memphis Police are still looking into the death of a 33-year-old woman found dead at 11th and Broadway.

FOX13 reached out to WMPD Friday morning after we got a tip about a woman killed.

Police told us they’re working to learn if the woman was pushed, fell or hit by a car.

“I just hate that my daddy hurting, because that hurt me,” said Brianna Houston.

Houston told us there are lots of questions after the death of her father’s girlfriend.

Nyshida Johnson, 33, was found injured on the West Memphis corner Thursday night. Police said Johnson was taken to the hospital where she died.

“Even though me and her had our ups and downs, it hurt. My daddy’s hurting, my daddy loved that woman,” Houston said.

Houston said the last time she saw Johnson was Thursday night. She was celebrating the 4th of July with close friends and her boyfriend around the corner from where she was found by police.

Family said the last time they saw her she left the party walking - and not in her car.

“This is going to stick with my daddy for the rest of his life and it’s not right,” Houston said.

Although detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and family members to determine if Johnson was pushed, fell or hit while walking.

Several of Johnson’s boyfriend’s family said they are getting word that Johnson could have been pushed out of a car someone else was driving.

If you have any additional information about this case, please contact the West Memphis Police Department.



WMPD detectives are investigating an overnight death of a black female who was found at 11th and Broadway. The female was transported to ROH where she died from her injuries. Detectives are trying to determine if the female fell from, was pushed from, or was struck by a vehicle. — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) July 5, 2019

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.