Developer looking to renovate, bring grocer to old Kroger space in South Memphis

Many of the spaces at the Southgate Shopping Center are vacant, but the plan to renovate the space could bring some much-needed life to the South Memphis community.
After two Kroger stores closed in Feburary, South Memphis felt the blow. Many residents were forced to look elsewhere for groceries.
Now, Belz Enterprises is looking to bring a new grocer to the area, as part of a 15-year PILOT for the area.
What grocery stores could be coming to the center, and how the community would benefit from renovations -- on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
