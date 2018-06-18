  • Developer looking to renovate, bring grocer to old Kroger space in South Memphis

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    Many of the spaces at the Southgate Shopping Center are vacant, but the plan to renovate the space could bring some much-needed life to the South Memphis community.

    After two Kroger stores closed in Feburary, South Memphis felt the blow. Many residents were forced to look elsewhere for groceries. 

    Now, Belz Enterprises is looking to bring a new grocer to the area, as part of a 15-year PILOT for the area. 

    What grocery stores could be coming to the center, and how the community would benefit from renovations -- on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Developer looking to renovate, bring grocer to old Kroger space in South Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stab victim taken to South Memphis fire house

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kroger closing all its stores in ‘oversaturated' North Carolina market,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kroger just bought Home Chef for $200 million: 5 other major changes to expect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kroger buys Home Chef to take bigger bite of meal-kit market