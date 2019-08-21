Developers break ground on One Beale project in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new hotel and apartment complex is coming to Downtown Memphis.
The One Beale project will connect Beale Street to the riverfront and bring more residents to the downtown area.
Developers released renderings during Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony. The new Hyatt hotel will be at the corner of Front Street and Beale. It will have 227 rooms, as well as a rooftop pool, fitness center, and restaurant.
Developers said they're planning for a 2020 opening. Construction crews are already working.
The goal is to have the apartments ready in 2021.
CEO Change Carlisle told FOX13 this is phase one and two of the One Beale project.
The original cost of Phase One was estimated around $75 million for construction and development.
Phase three is still in the works and may include turning the old Ellis Machine Shop into retail stores.
Carlisle said that plan, plus proposals for phases four and five could be announced over the next few weeks.
