0 Developers file $16 million permit to start building new boutique hotel in Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Plans for a new boutique hotel on Overton Square are one step closer to reality.

The developers for The Memphian Hotel filed a $16 million building permit this week.

The Memphian will have 106 rooms and rooftop features when completed.

People had mixed reviews, mainly because the hotel will be located on what is currently a parking lot between Trimble Place and the Hattiloo Theater. And some are concerned about how a new hotel would impact traffic.

Parking can be a hot commodity in Overton Square as it is.

“On one hand I can understand wanting to bring economy, shoppers, tourists to the Midtown area, but specifically that lot it doesn’t work for the neighborhood,” said April Carter, a resident in Midtown.

Carter said she is concerned about the hotel’s impact on traffic as well.

But James Allen said he doesn’t mind losing some parking.

“The whole thing is location, location, location,” he said.

Tourism officials said there about 18,000 hotel rooms across Memphis and Shelby County – with 2,500 in Downtown Memphis alone.

Allen believes the Midtown area could use a few more.

“We got the tourist economy and there are people that get to town and now they’ll have a place to stay right here in the square. And you don’t have to go all the way downtown, which is okay, but I think this will help the economy,” said Allen.

Developers said the hotel will be open in late 2020.

