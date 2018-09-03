0 Dice game leaves Memphis man shot multiple times in the head, arrest made

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have released shocking details after a deadly shooting in Frayser. Artavious Holmes was arrested in connection to a homicide in the 1400 block of Haywood.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a shooting victim unresponsive while sitting in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Impala. He appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Another victim was found a short distance away at Steele and Frayser Blvd. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers were told the victims were shooting dice in front of a house on Haywood. During the game, the victims were seen arguing with Artavious Holmes. Both victims tried to leave the scene while they were arguing.

Once the victims left the scene in a Chevy Impala, they were flagged down by Holmes, according to MPD. Police say when the Impala stopped, Holmes began shooting into car.

The victim who sat in the passenger's seat was shot in the back and fled from the Impala on foot. Another victim was shot several times in the head and torso; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Holmes gave the gun to another man before he left the scene, according to police. Holmes also had a prior felony conviction for robbery in 2014. He was sentenced to three years for the robbery.

Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt to witt., employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

