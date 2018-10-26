Diesel fuel leaking, traffic completely blocked after crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First responders are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash near I-40 and Austin Peay.
Investigators responded to the scene at 9:21 Friday morning.
Two tractor-trailers were involved and diesel fuel is leaking in the area.
I-40 westbound traffic at the Austin Peay exit is being diverted.
Please use caution in the area.
Eastbound traffic is not experiencing delays in the area.
The scene is expected to be cleared by 12 p.m., according to TDOT.
