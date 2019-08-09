0 Director hopes new film 'Brian Banks' will open door for more movies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thursday’s premiere of the new film Brian Banks was special for Chris Dean. He helped work on the film right here in his hometown of Memphis.

“We made Memphis look like Long Beach,” Dean said. “People was like, ‘Oh wow how you do that?’ Movie magic.”

Dean hopes this breathes life into the next generation of local filmmakers.

“The hardest thing about movie making is to get in the door,” he said. “To find somebody and we’re going to be the connect for Memphis.”

The connect is Soulsville-based Mountaintop Media. Dean envisions more films being produced in the city, thus providing much needed jobs and opportunity.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Those jobs pay $30-40,000 in three months,” he said. “In my neighborhood in Soulsville the average home income is $18,000.”

This is where movie director Tom Shadyac comes in. The Virginia native has a deep connection with Memphis.

His father Richard C. Shaydac Sr. helped raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital for years.

Shadyac is following these footsteps and giving back to the city in his own way.

“If we do well here,” Shadyac said. “If this movie does well, if it’s received well, we can open the doorway to doing more.”

Dean wants the city to get its chance.

“I think it’s time to give a shot,” Dean said. “Nashville did it. Atlanta did it. Let’s bring movies to Memphis.”

Shadyac hopes the story of Brian Banks motivates others to fight for justice. The city of Memphis helped play a role in it all.

“They get provoked into doing something about the social justice system,” he said. “Far too many kids are going to jail for crimes they didn’t commit.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.