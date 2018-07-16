  • Disagreement between girls leads to drive-by shooting by Memphis stepdad

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis stepdad was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in a drive-by. 

    According to the police criminal complaint, Cedric Steele drove his daughter and another girl in a white sedan to a home in the 4400 block of Howardcrest Drive Thursday around 4 p.m. 

    One of the girls inside the home that was shot at told police she recognized the girls from school. 

    The drive-by shooting was sparked by the girls wanting to fight someone inside the home, according to police. 

    Police said Steele – the girl’s stepfather – fired multiple shots at the home. Officers recovered four shell casings from the scene, as well as a bullet that struck a window. 

