Discussions continue on impact of new apartments on Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A moratorium was put in place, so the Board of Mayor and Alderman could look at a 355-page study on the impact of new apartments on schools, crime, infrastructure and other aspects in Germantown.

The moratorium expired on July 8, but there is still a hold on applications for new apartments in Germantown until the board makes an official decision on future development.

During the meeting, the board decided to put together a resolution at its next meeting on August 12.

That resolution will focus on apartments and would be sent to the planning commission.

Many aldermen said they support multi-purpose apartments, not just standalone apartments.

"We are looking to send this to planning commission for their review to discuss no longer having in our ordinances standalone single-use apartments whether that’s from a greater perspective with a master developer, time will tell on that we don't know what it looks like yet," said Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson.

Apartments called the Residences at Thornwood were not included in the moratorium.

They are built with shops and restaurants in the same area.

"That village community, that village atmosphere… there is very much what we are looking for, which is that dynamic, thriving has almost a multi-generation feel when I go over there," said Gibson.

The meeting was packed with residents who attended.

Sandy Davis was wearing a shirt that said "no new apartments" to the meeting. She said she is worried that new apartments would cause more problems for the city.

"It overwhelms the schools, there is more crime when you have more people stacked in a smaller place. You have more crime, you have more stress on everything," said Davis.

Davis said she also is not happy with the Residences at Thornwood.

"It just sounds like more the same, Thornwood was supposed to be condos and then there was a bait and switch and it was all of a sudden rentals," said Davis.

After the resolution is written on August 12, it will go to the planning commission. After that it will be sent back to the Board of Mayor and Alderman.

