Disgruntled employee convicted of 1st degree murder for killing Collierville colleague, DA says

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A man was convicted for first-degree murder after he shot and killed colleague last year, according to the Shelby Co. DA.
Termaine York, 22, was fired by IPS Corporation for poor job performance and returned to the company the next day and shot 50-year-old Bruce Henderson to death.
According to police, York apparently blamed Henderson for losing his job, even though he was not his supervisor.
Henderson was found dead in his vehicle on Sept. 21 2018 in the parking lot of IPS on Industrial Park Lane in Collierville, police said.
Police said York was identified through surveillance video that showed him walking out from behind a parked car and firing multiple times into Henderson's vehicle.
In addition to the video, officers with a canine searched the scene and found a 9mm pistol, used in the shooting, and clothing that matched the suspect on video. York's DNA was found on the clothing, according to the DA.
He was taken into custody shortly after the incident when he was spotted walking along Highway 57, according to police.
York was sentenced to life in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
