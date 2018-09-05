Dispatcher brutally attacked in police department, hospitalized in Memphis

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A dispatcher had to be rushed to the hospital after she was attacked and beaten in a police department in northern Mississippi.
The incident happened Wednesday morning in Clarksdale.
The police chief told FOX13 a man named Stacy Clark entered the police department around 7:30 a.m. and assaulted a dispatcher.
The victim was taken to a local hospital but had to be transported to Regional One in Memphis.
Stacy Clark is in custody.
The dispatcher is in “good spirts,” but the police chief did not go into detail about her condition.
Police do not know what prompted the attack. It is under investigation.
The charges facing the suspect -- on FOX13 News at 5.
