Displaced resident speaks out following raid, shutdown of Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A public nuisance for some was a home for others.

The latter are now are looking for a new place to stay after the Governor’s Inn in Memphis was raided and shut down Friday morning.

FOX13 spoke with Shequillia Hardee after she got off work. It’s when she found out where she lived for the past few months won't be open anymore.

"I just got off work I came and seen that the doors was closed," Hardee said.

After less than two months at the Governor’s Inn, she is now looking for a new place to live.

"I’m shocked because I don't know where to go. All my belongings were in the room," she said.

On Friday, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office deemed the motel a public nuisance.

They told FOX13 the decision was made following a long-term investigation since it was initially closed in 2014.

Drug activity, robberies, assaults, thefts and prostitution were just some of the cases monitored by the DA’s office.

"It's always something going on over there," said Bruce Love, the brother of the man killed in the Governor’s Inn two years ago.

FOX13 spoke with Love on Thursday; one day before the raid.

"Man, it's rough. It's still the same,” Love said. “I still get the same feeling in my stomach when I pass by."

Many of those displaced people told FOX13 they didn't see this coming.

We are working to learn if any assistance was given to them during this time.

