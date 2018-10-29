Dispute between neighbors ends in shootout in Millington; 1 person detained

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - One person has been detained by police after a fight between neighbors ended in a shootout in Millington.
Investigators said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Wagon Hill Drive.
It started as a “dispute between neighbors” and ended with an exchange of gunfire between them, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman who was not involved in the incident was grazed by a stray bullet. She was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.
Investigators said one person has been detained and is being questioned by police.
According to SCSO, investigators are still on the scene trying to “piece together exactly what occurred.”
