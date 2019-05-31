0 Distracted driving to blame for numerous car accidents in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New data from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows there were nearly 100 accidents on Hacks

Cross Road during the first four months of the year.

Officials said most of the accidents were caused by distracted driving.

“Hacks Cross is very dangerous sometimes,” said Roma Hale, a Memphis driver.

Hale said she tries to limit her time on Hacks Cross Road because it is so busy and congested.

“I’m always on the lookout when I visit my sister because I know how difficult you know it is to go up and down this road,” Hale said.

FOX13 obtained crash data from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. It shows from January to April 2019, there were 93 crashes on Hacks Cross Road alone.

The most crashes happened at the Hacks Cross Road and South Lowrance.

Hale said she is not surprised.

“One [accident] even happened right in front of me and she was on the phone texting, you know she hit somebody from behind,” she said.

Houston Levee Road had the second highest number of incidents with 47 accidents, followed by Bill Morris Parkway and West Hacks Cross Road.

Texting and driving is illegal in Tennesse

Around ten people in the U.S. die every day due to distracted driving.

