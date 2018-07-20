  • Dizzy Dean World Series brings big bucks to Southaven, Mississippi

    By: Tom Dees

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Dizzy Dean World Series is hitting it out of the ball park financially for Southaven, Mississippi.

    FOX13 has learned that 200 teams with players ranging from 6 to 14-years-old will engage in the world series.

    According to the city, 200 teams with their family members and coaches spend an estimated $3.7 million in Southaven every year.

    Brook Cloud came from Gainesville, Georgia to see her 8-year-old son play.

    "We have spent a lot. We’ve spent it on hotels, food and everything for the field," Cloud said.

    The city told FOX13 it's not just about the money that the family spends while they are here, but the jobs that estimate the impact of the tournament is about $25 million.
     

