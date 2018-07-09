0 DJ camp teaches Memphis youth the art of spinning

One of the most popular hip-hop DJ's in the Mid-South is teaching his own beats.

K97.1's Devin Steel is hosting a summer camp for kids to learn the art of spinning.

As a radio personality, Steele created a disc jockey camp after always hearing that one question.

I've listened to you all of my life, I've seen you out, I've seen you DJ at tiger games or other events how can I become a DJ," said Steele.

He is considered one of the hottest hip-hop DJ’s in the Mid-South. He's grown up with a love for music and desire to DJ started at a young age.

"For me to take something like a piece of vinyl a record and manipulate that sound with my hand and manipulate the speed that was incredible, that blew my mind," said Steele.

The five day camp teaches kids about the fundamentals of using a turntable, finding the right beat, and controlling the music. 17-year-old camper Asa Perkins told FOX13 it's not as easy as it looks.

"It was fun learning, how to put my hands on the right places was hard at first, but eventually I got the hang of it," says Perkins.

Steele used his own money to support ten campers. He told FOX13 he wanted campers to understand a few things first. The skill of DJing can be costly.

"Turntables are $1500 dollars each, a good mixer is a thousand dollars and a decent lap top is a thousand dollars. A lot of people don't DJ because that's a lot of money," said Steele.

And second, using social media the right way can make or break a DJ.

"Whatever you post make sure think about this if your grandmother wouldn't approve of it, don't post it."

"You gain an appreciation for what they do now seeing how difficult, how much work goes into it," says Perkins.



