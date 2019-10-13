DMX cancels show at Landers Center, checks himself into rehab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - DMX checked himself into rehab and canceled a local show at Landers Center.
Earl Simmons, 48, known by his stage name DMX, canceled his Memphis and New York shows this weekend because his addiction struggles forced him back into rehab, according to his Instagram.
He was scheduled to perform a reunion concerts with Three 6 Mafia. The Ying Yang Twins have replaced him on the tour.
DMX has had a difficult struggle with addiction for years and has been jailed multiple times for drug-related offenses.
He was released from prison in January for tax evasion.
