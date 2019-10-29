DNA evidence links Memphis man to 2 rapes from over 30 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man linked by his DNA to two rapes more than 30 years ago was extradited this week from a Florida prison, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
Jimmy Love was serving a life sentence in Florida for a series of sex crimes, assaults and other offenses.
According to court documents, in 2015 the 54-year-old was indicted as a John Doe based on the DNA profile developed from biological evidence in the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Raleigh in the summer of 1986.
In 2017 the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) produced a potential match with Love.
He had been an inmate at Florida's Hardee Correctional Institute since 1994.
Authorities in Memphis obtained DNA swabs from him to confirm the match. His DNA also linked him to a November 1987 rape case.
Last year, a Shelby County grand jury indicted him on two counts of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.
By law, the indictments in the two Memphis cases remained secret until he was taken into custody here this week.
