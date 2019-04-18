0 DNA helps convict man for breaking into woman's apartment, raping her beside her 3-year-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been convicted for a 2010 rape in Memphis.

Carlos Wilson, 44, was already serving 21 years in prison for sex crimes when he was convicted for raping a young mother in 2010, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The cold-case rape was solved, authorities said, after a DNA test matched that of Wilson.

The incident happened on Jan. 29, 2010 at an apartment in the 2600 block of Amy Lane in Raleigh.

Witnesses said Wilson broke into the 21-year-old victim’s apartment and raped her while she was in bed next to her 3-year-old son.

Investigators said Wilson threatened to kill her or the child if she screamed or told police. He also stole a digital camera before leaving.

In 2014, Wilson was convicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a child. Officials said that case involved his girlfriend’s daughter over a two-year period beginning when she was 11-years-old.

A DNA sample taken after his arrest in that 2014 case linked him to the unsolved rape and burglary case tried this week.

DNA evidence from the child exploitation case was preserved, and a match tying Wilson to the rape was confirmed in 2013.

Wilson will be sentenced on May 24 by Judge John Campbell.

According to the DA’s office, this brings to 72 the number of verdicts or guilty pleas involving cold case DNA rape kit evidence, with sentences totaling 809 years. Eighty-six other cases are pending in court and another 28 are pending grand jury action.

