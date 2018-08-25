Doctor explains football player who died after collapsing may have had Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

CLARKSDALE, MISS. - A local doctor is speaking out after a Mid-South student died Friday night after collapsing on a football field.
Friends and family in Byhalia, Mississippi are still mourning the death of 16-year-old Sophomore player Dennis Mitchell. Mitchell got hurt in the game Friday night as Byhalia High varsity football competed against Coahoma County. Close friends and family told FOX13, Mitchell began throwing up on the field once he got hurt. He was taken out of the game, but later returned.
Mitchell asked to go back into the game, according to friends and family, but later on in the matchup, he collapsed on the sidelines. Mitchell was then rushed to the hospital, where he had a seizure.
Mitchell was later pronounced dead.
After hearing about the tragic news, a local doctor reached out to FOX13. Dr. Oneka Richardson of Magnolia Regional Health Center told FOX13, Mitchell may have had Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Richardson told us it's something that can go undetected.
On FOX13 News at 9, Richardson explains why Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is at the top of her list for Mitchell's death, and how young athletes and their families can be at risk if this heart condition goes undiagnosed.
