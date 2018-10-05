0 Doctor finds Sherra Wright is mentally stable, fit to stand trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright is mentally stable and fit to stand trial, according to the results of a mental evaluation.

Wright and Billy Turner were back in court Friday morning. They are charged with the murder of Lorenzen Wright, a former University of Memphis and NBA star.

Sherra’s attorney requested a mental evaluation be conducted during the last court hearing. Judge Lee Coffee said Friday that the results came back -- and a doctor found she is mentally stable and fit to stand trial.

Judge Coffee said Sherra wrote a letter to him. He did not discuss the contents of the letter, but said he cannot communicate with her.

Sherra's attorney said the letter was about moving jail cells.

The judge said he hopes the trial will start in 2019 and be concluded by the end of that year. He expressed gratitude for the patience shown by Deborah Marion, who is Lorenzen's mother.

Marion spoke after the court appearance. She expected the mental evaluation to show Sherra was competent -- saying she did not believe the accused killer is crazy.

Ganguli took over after Sherra’s original team of lawyers – Steve Farese, Jr. and Blake Ballin – told the judge they could no longer represent her and asked to be removed from the case. During that hearing, Sherra was wearing a red jumpsuit – which was indicative of discipline for misbehavior.

The behavior was outlined by Judge Lee Coffee during Sherra’s bond hearing in May. He said she stripped off her clothes in her celled, stuffed them in the toilet and said ‘I am going swimming y’all.’ Jail staff also accused the alleged killer of being abusive and cursing at them, along with other inmates.

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9, 2017.

Billy Turner was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

Sherra Wright was arrested on December 15 at her home in California. She was extradited back to Memphis and charged in the murder. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Investigators believe the duo tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times. The details were outlined by police during a news conference in December 2017. Her bond is set at $20 million.

More details regarding the alleged murder plot were revealed during Turner’s bond hearing in early May. In a statement read by prosecutors, Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin provided step-by-step details for how the killing allegedly unfolded.

