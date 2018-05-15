  • Doctors warn of mite infestation in eyelash extensions

    By: Jason Kelly , Angela Jacobs

    Eyelash extensions are a big trend in the beauty industry right now.

    But as more and more salons are offering the service, one eye specialist is warning customers to be very careful.

    She said more and more patients are getting mites in their eyelashes.

    Dr. Keshini Parbhu, of Orlando Eye Institute’s Dry Eye Center, said to be wary of the extensions that are individually applied lash by lash by a technician.

    If you don't take care of them properly you could be in for a surprise, from some nearly invisible invaders.

