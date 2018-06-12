Documents provide more details surrounding homeless man found dead inside Memphis car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mystery surrounding a homeless man who was found dead inside a car wash stall produced some answers.
The photo shared on Facebook about Fulton McKinney by FOX13 Chief Investigator Jim Spiewak has been shared nearly 22,000 times since Monday.
People close to McKinney were able to produce documents that provide more details surrounding the man’s life.
The key information that those documents provided and what we were able to find out, on FOX13 News at 6 p.m.
