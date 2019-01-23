0 Documents reveal troubling details of former teacher's alleged sexual relationship with student

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Sex, threats and violence – a former Memphis teacher’s sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student has come to light a week after she was arrested for the allegations.

FOX13 obtained documents that detail the sexual and tumultuous relationship between Jasmine Edmonds, 24 – a former Shelby County Schools teacher – and one of her students.

The full file, which was released by state officials on Wednesday, contains details surrounding the woman’s sexual misconduct allegations.

Edmonds is accused of sleeping with her student, and he outed her for $140.

According to the nearly 60 pages of public records – including text messages, Facebook screenshots, formal statements and more – Edmonds had made a deal with the 16-year-old student, who we are not identifying.

The documents show that Edmonds was going to give the student money to keep him quiet. He apparently got upset because Edmonds never gave him the money.

Below is one of the text messages the student sent to Edmonds while she was allegedly trying to keep him quiet about their relationship:

“Ai8 You Said We Had A Bet & If You Lie Our Little Secret Going To Be That’s Not A Threat It’s A Promise Then You Not Trying To Answer Or Text Back I Got Proof Of Everything So 140 Tomorrow Or Your Career Over On My Grandma.”

The student told Edmonds he had proof of everything and to hand over the $140, or her career would be over.

Records reveal the 16-year-old was allegedly expelled from Trezevant High School in March of 2018 for throwing rocks at her car, and texting with Edmonds about money.

Also in the file are emails between teachers, and formal statements by several people.

There is a statement from the head basketball coach that reads that he saw Edmonds waiting on the teen after practice, assuming she gave him rides.

There are also statements from the teen’s family members, including his mom. The mother wrote that Edmonds doesn’t have family, so she invited the teacher over for things like Thanksgiving.

The teen’s mom continued, saying that she doesn’t have any knowledge of her and her son dating, but if this happened or is happening, she would “like to know and take action.”

The documents in the file date back to Feb. 1, 2018. That is when it would appear SCS became officially aware of the teachers alleged misconduct, despite the fact that they didn’t report this to the state until last week.

