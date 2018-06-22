  • Dog found hanging by its neck in backyard of East Memphis home; police investigating

    EAST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are investigating after a decomposed dog was found in the backyard of a home hanging by its neck. 

    Three other dogs looked “unhealthy,” according to police, and were taken from the home in East Memphis.

    The homeowner was issued a citation for animal cruelty.

    FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre speaks with the suspect who said he didn’t kill the dog, on FOX13 News at 5 p.m. 

