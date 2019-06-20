0 Dog shootings suspect returned to victim's home again before his capture, deputies say

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) - An unfamiliar man accused of showing up to a woman's Hendersonville home and killing her two dogs Tuesday returned to her driveway the next morning, the Sumner County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 News. Philip Looper was taken into custody after a sergeant spotted his small white extended pickup truck in the victim's driveway on Anderson Road.

The victim told authorities she first saw Looper in her driveway on May 7 with a rifle after her dogs alerted her. He claimed he was hunting coyotes. She called 911, but he was gone when they arrived. Tuesday morning at around 10:20 a.m., the victim noticed the same man on her property. This time she says he shot her dogs.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said the victim was trying to hide from Looper while whispering to 911 at the same time. One dog was killed in the driveway. Her other dog was shot on the porch and survived for a while until later passing away at the veterinarian's office.

The sheriff's office put out a BOLO for the suspect Tuesday and released a sketch from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, sparking several tips from the community, WZTV reported.

Wednesday morning at around 10:49 a.m., a sergeant saw the suspect's truck return to the woman's home for the third time. Family members were picking up the phone to call 911 when they noticed that the sergeant already had Looper in custody. Investigators tell FOX 17 News Looper had a weapon with him during the "peaceful surrender."

The Robertson County man doesn't have a criminal history. He's now charged with two counts of aggravated stalking, two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated assault. Although the sheriff's office said Looper was "forthcoming with information," a motive is still under investigation.

A representative with the sheriff's office said while the victims are "relieved" Looper is in custody, they are still "visibly upset" from the loss of their dogs.

