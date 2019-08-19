0 Dog shot after suspects try to rob Memphis woman of earbuds she didn't have, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for three men after a woman was shot at while walking her dog in Central Gardens.

Sunday morning around 7:30, a woman was walking her dog eastbound on Carr when a black SUV pulled beside her.

Police told FOX13 the right rear passenger rolled his window down and a suspect pointed a black handgun at her with a green laser.

She told police the suspect demanded earbuds, but she told him she didn’t have any. That’s when the victim tried to get away.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Investigators said the rear passenger fired one shot at the victim and grazed the left front paw of her dog. The shot also hit a residence in the 1500 block of Carr.

Hank Wesson walks the neighborhood daily.

“Maybe carry a knife or a gun on you. People might say it’s the wrong thing to do but if somebody approaches you what are you going to do? You gonna fight them or let them take your life. It’s your choice,” Wesson said.

Three suspects are on the run. The suspects are believed to be responsible for other attempted robberies in the area.

Officers said they were driving a black SUV/Crossover type Nissan Rogue.

The vehicle has damage to the rear driver’s side/passenger door. MPD said the rear passenger was armed with a semi-automatic handgun with a green laser.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.