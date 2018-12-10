Dog unearths human hand near Tennessee home, TBI investigating

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A dog has unearthed a human hand near a Tennessee home, according to police.
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said the hand was found in the 600 block of Thompson Road in Pegram.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting CCSO in the investigation.
The TBI issued the following statement on the investigation:
"At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents, alongside the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the discovery of human remains near a home in the 600 block of Thompson Road. At this time, the deceased individual has not been identified and a cause of death has not been determined. The investigation remains active and ongoing."
This is a developing story, check back here for details.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man dead, several streets blocked after early morning shooting
- Man dead, suspect detained after early morning shooting at hotel
- Germantown officer fires weapon after shoplifting incident at Old Navy
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}