0 DOJ report finds ‘blatantly unfair' practices within Shelby County juvenile court system

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - An official monitoring the juvenile court system said the Department of Justice prematurely ended its oversight in Shelby County.

Sandra Simkins, a due process monitor, issued her 60-page report of the court system on Monday and it outlines two major flaws within the Shelby County Juvenile Court system: a lack of independent conflict counsel and unfair transfer hearing practices.

Simkins said if these issues aren't addressed, “African-American youth in juvenile court will continue to be harmed."

“It shows that the removal of DOJ in October was premature and unfair and hurtful to kids in Shelby County to black kids, brown kids, all kids,” said Commissioner Tami Sawyer.

The report said Shelby County transfers three times more youth to adult criminal court than any other county in Tennessee.

Last year, 92 children were transferred, and as of September of this year, 62 were transferred.

Sawyer said these numbers were a reality check about the dire situation in juvey court.

“Not only do we have a school to prison pipeline, we have a school to juvenile prison to adult prison pipeline,” said Sawyer. “We know this does not help with reducing recidivism, it continues to break apart communities, continues to break apart families.”

The report also outlines two solutions: creating of an independent juvenile conflict defender office and establishing commissioner oversight.

But Sawyer said this isn't just a county problem, it's a community one and it'll take the entire community to fix it.

“We can’t talk about all these great developments happening if we're pushing our kids into jail and into systems and then once they're in those systems, they're even further damaged and hurt from the inequity in those systems,” said Sawyer.

FOX13 also reached out to juvenile court Judge Dan Michael to get his thoughts about this report, but we haven’t gotten a response yet.

