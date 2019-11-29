  • Domestic disturbance leads to police barricade in Southwest Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a "domestic disturbance" in Southwest Memphis.

    A mother asked police to go with her to pick up her 11-month-old child from the child's father.

    When the woman and police showed up, the man barricaded himself inside the house, according to police.

    FOX13 has learned that the father is in the house with the child and other people and police are negotiating with him to come out.

    This investigation is still ongoing.

    FOX13 is working to learn more information.  

