Domestic disturbance leads to police barricade in Southwest Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a "domestic disturbance" in Southwest Memphis.
A mother asked police to go with her to pick up her 11-month-old child from the child's father.
When the woman and police showed up, the man barricaded himself inside the house, according to police.
Officers on the scene of a domestic disturbance at 3705 Masterson.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 29, 2019
The complainant requested police to accompany her to this location to pick up her 11 month from the child's father.
The subject barricaded himself inside. This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 has learned that the father is in the house with the child and other people and police are negotiating with him to come out.
This investigation is still ongoing.
FOX13 is working to learn more information.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver dead after 4 children, 2 adults injured in critical Thanksgiving crash
- PHOTOS: 2 children, 1 adult killed in crashes across the city on Thanksgiving
- UPS workers snagged in decade-long drug smuggling scheme
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}