0 Domestic violence cases tend to spike during holidays, one expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned about three domestic violence cases that happened in a 24-hour period.

According to the YWCA, domestic violence is an issue all year round—but we spoke an expert today who said we may see more of this in the months to come.

The YWCA is an organization that has a domestic violence shelter in Shelby County.

The executive director told us the holiday season can be a trigger for stress, leading to an increase in violence at home.

The YWCA reports that last year, domestic violence incidents increased 4.7 percent in Memphis and 2.7 percent across Shelby County.

"We have actually seen an increase at the dv shelter," said Marquiepta Odom, executive director of the YWCA Memphis.

She told us with an overall increase in domestic incidents, the shelter just wrapped up an expansion project adding more beds.

Today, there are 61 families with 45 children staying at the shelter, but Odom expects that number to rise.

"We have to consider the financial situations, the stress, and some people even being unemployed, losing jobs, or being underemployed actually plays a major factor in the increase of domestic violence incidents," she said.

Yesterday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced they're investigating the deaths of two people on Blenheim Lane and this morning, another incident in DeSoto County.

They said preliminary information suggests both may have been a domestic situation.

We did some digging, and found across the country, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner every year.

That's more than 10 million women and men in all, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"Have a safety plan in place no matter what if they're going to stay safe in place or decide to flee," Odom said. "Just make sure you are ready to make that decision and only that person can make that decision."

Odom told us one thing the community can do to help is donate money or clothing to domestic violence shelters.

She said there are lots of kids in these shelters who are working through trauma so that they'll hopefully break any generational patterns.



