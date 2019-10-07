0 Domestic violence victim charged with murdering husband

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A Mid-South domestic violence victim stabbed her husband to death early Sunday morning. By Monday afternoon she was charged with first-degree murder.

Only FOX13 spoke with both families who are sharing very different sides of the same story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wife, boyfriend charged after stabbing estranged husband to death in north Mississippi, police say

LaShaundra Jones‘s family said she was defending herself from her estranged husband who showed up at her apartment and was trying to kill her. Keith Jones‘ family said he was lured into a trap.

Police, left sorting fact from fiction.

"She said, ‘mama help me, he's breaking in. He's breaking in. He's trying to kill me.' I said, ‘Shaundra, please please please help yourself. Help yourself,'" said Sarah Mays, Lashaundra's mother.

"He was babysitting for her while she was out at the club. She came in with a man," argues Patricia Jones.

When we asked if Holly Springs Police Chief, Dwight Harris, could clear up the confusion. He told us, "Obviously there was a struggle. A fight or something that took place in the room. All that is still under investigation. I don't want to speculate at this time."

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It still isn't clear what happened early Sunday morning that led to Lashaundra Jones stabbing her estranged husband, Keith Jones.

Harris is keeping most of the details close to the vest, as this is an active investigation. He did, however, provide us police reports showing a history of domestic violence.

"He burned down her house right here in Holly Springs. Cut her tires on her car," Sarah Mays explained. She said her daughter was terrorized by a man she once loved, ever since serving him divorce papers. "Bust the windows out her car. Stabbed her in the leg with a screw driver. She made charges on that."

Patricia Jones said the pair had a bad relationship, but her brother wasn't capable of the things he's accused of.

"His whole one side is crippled. He's paralyzed. They're not finding a weapon on him. How you figure he coming to kill you," she asked, as we stood outside the building where her brother was killed.

After spending nearly a day and a half in custody, 29 year-old Lashaundra Jones and 42 year-old Jarvis Craig were charged with first degree murder.

We asked Chief Harris how Craig was connected.

"I don't know if It's confirmed yet, but we've gotten reports that this may be her boyfriend," he answered.

Harris said this case is still under investigation and additional charges are possible. Both families told FOX13 they want justice but have very different ideas of what that is.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.