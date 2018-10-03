Donald Trump holds rally in Southaven ahead of mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Southaven, Mississippi. He is throwing his support behind Cindy Hyde Smith, who’s running for U.S. Senate.
- President Trump rally: What you need to know
- Traffic Alert: Details about closures and how to get around
FOX13 has cameras inside and outside the Landers Center and will have coverage throughout the evening.
One of the main talking points was about the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations made by multiple women against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump praised Kavanaugh, while mocking the alleged victims that have come forward. Hear what he said -- on FOX13 News at 9.
Watch coverage of the rally below. Scroll below the video to read LIVE updates on Twitter.
COVERAGE FROM THE RALLY
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}