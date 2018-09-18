  • Donations allow owner of Aretha Franklin's birthplace to pay city and county taxes

    The city and county taxes on the birthplace of Aretha Franklin have been paid in full on yesterday.

    Related: Owner of Aretha Franklin's South Memphis home to appear in court over unpaid taxes

     

    A grand total of more than $1,400 which also included weed-cutting fees, were paid for by donations from pastors, bishops, churches, fraternities, including business and community leaders.

    Vera House, owner of the property, contributed as well.  

    The House family said they want the city to help develop the area with grant money. They are hoping the city will help them clean up waste, tires and debris that surround the home. 

    There have been talks of relocating the home to Stax Museum, but the family does not want the cottage moved from its current location on Lucy Street. 

