Donations allow owner of Aretha Franklin's birthplace to pay city and county taxes

The city and county taxes on the birthplace of Aretha Franklin have been paid in full on yesterday.
Related: Owner of Aretha Franklin's South Memphis home to appear in court over unpaid taxes
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Armed driver’ shot by police officer after traffic stop in South Memphis
- 'I watched him float until the car sank': Woman saw man drive his car into Mississippi River
- 11 former FedEx employees, 2 former contractors indicted for stealing mail in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
A grand total of more than $1,400 which also included weed-cutting fees, were paid for by donations from pastors, bishops, churches, fraternities, including business and community leaders.
Vera House, owner of the property, contributed as well.
The House family said they want the city to help develop the area with grant money. They are hoping the city will help them clean up waste, tires and debris that surround the home.
There have been talks of relocating the home to Stax Museum, but the family does not want the cottage moved from its current location on Lucy Street.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}