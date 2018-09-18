"Don't Lie for the Other Guy" reminds people the consequences of giving out guns illegally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - City and state leaders met at the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid Tuesday to remind people of the consequences of giving out guns illegally.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms have teamed up for an initiative called, “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Armed driver’ shot by police officer after traffic stop in South Memphis
- 'I watched him float until the car sank': Woman saw man drive his car into Mississippi River
- 11 former FedEx employees, 2 former contractors indicted for stealing mail in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
They want people to know that giving someone a gun illegally could land them in jail. Anyone that’s found guilty of this will spend 10 years in federal prison.
District Attorney Amy Weirich said no one will get time off for good behavior or probation through the federal system.
“It is 10 years behind bars,” Weirich said. “And, is it really worth it?”
The campaign will be on social media and radio stations. They’ve also added billboards to I-55, I-40, and I-240.
We’ve enjoyed partnering with @ATFNashville and @NSSF to raise awareness about the seriousness of the crime of purchasing firearms for someone who cannot legally do so. pic.twitter.com/6jKDfkfs6l— Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) September 18, 2018
The event’s press release states there was no tax dollar money used for the initiative.
Weirich said more than 80% of illegal guns are given by family, friends, or people on the street.
“It does nothing but add one more victim to the statistics,” Weirich said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}