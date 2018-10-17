0 Doors locked when 200 Mid-South employees show up to work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Employees at a Mid-South company showed up to work at 2 a.m., just to find the doors were locked.

Workers say they knew something wasn’t right when they showed up to work in the cold this morning.

Some employees came all the way from Marion, Arkansas to work at the company in South Memphis.

“My shift was 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., I’ve been here since 1:30 this morning. I rode a bicycle to work and it’s less than 50 degrees outside,” said Jerry Cox.

Cox told FOX13 he couldn’t believe it when 100 people showed up to work, only to find the doors locked. He was told the building on W. McLemore Ave. was an Amazon warehouse where he was hoping to make some extra money.

“Now I’m hearing that I have to wait until 7 a.m. to receive the delayed pay that they promised us from out beginning start date two weeks ago,” Cox said.

Employees told FOX13 they applied for the job online, but now they’re asking if the process they went through to find work is legit.

Raquel Crawford says she was given three different start dates.

Here's a statement for Amazon concerning this story -

"This is an unfortunate communication error, we are sorry it occurred, and are reviewing our processes to ensure it does not happen again. We are reaching out to the impacted associates to apologize directly and ensure they are paid not just for that time but are paid for the entire period until the building opens."

