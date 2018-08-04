  • Double fatal crash in Tennessee leaves bodies unidentifiable

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. - It was an horrific scene Friday night in Hardin County, Tennessee. 

    According to the Hardin County Fire Department, crews responded to a crash at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday near the community of Walnut Grove located in Hardin County Tennessee near the Alabama State Line.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    A driver hit a tree. The car was burned so bad that it is not recognizable.

    Investigators say the victims could be from Mississippi, Tennessee, or Alabama because they were near a popular lake.

    We are asking anyone with information relating to this crash to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Jackson District Communications Center 800-736-3993, THP Lt. William Siler at william.siler@tn.govor your local Sheriffs Department.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories