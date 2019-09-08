Double shooting in North Memphis leaves one person dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed in a double shooting in North Memphis Sunday afternoon.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 in the 800 block of Crockett Place.
Police told FOX13 two people were hurt. Both victims were taken to Regional One.
One victim died. The other is in non-critical condition.
@ approx. 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 834 Crockett. Two victims were located. One victim was transported in non-critical condition. The second victim has been pronounced deceased at ROH. No arrest has been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2019
It is unclear what lead up to the shooting, and no arrest has been made at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when new information becomes available.
