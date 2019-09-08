  • Double shooting in North Memphis leaves one person dead, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed in a double shooting in North Memphis Sunday afternoon. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 in the 800 block of Crockett Place.

    Police told FOX13 two people were hurt. Both victims were taken to Regional One.

    One victim died. The other is in non-critical condition.

    It is unclear what lead up to the shooting, and no arrest has been made at this time.

