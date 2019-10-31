Downtown businesses gear up for College GameDay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the first time ESPN's College GameDay will highlight our very own University of Memphis Tigers Football Team as they take on Southern Methodist University.
Crews are downtown working around the clock to get the set ready before Saturday.
Wes Red, the Tin Roof Assistant Manager, told FOX13, "to be able to be a part of GameDay I bet it will be pretty fun."
Businesses like Tin Roof are stocking up and even calling in extra workers from nearby locations to help serve thousands of people who will be there on Saturday.
Jock Marx, the Tin Roof General Manager, told FOX13, "bringing in extra beer, extra liquor, extra, food, extra everything. We've also called in extra staff form several of the other Tin Roofs."
Not only will this be a great opportunity for businesses to make money, but also for employees ahead of the holidays.
"Right before Christmas it's that big boom. They're all starting to talk about getting extra shifts, making extra money. We'll have security on when we normally don't. So they're a lot of people getting hours that usually don't," said Marx.
The pregame show kicks off at 8 a.m. and wraps up at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
