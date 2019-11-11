  • Downtown dining week is here

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Downtown dining week is here! 

    The week is a chance to celebrate many of the great things about Memphis- the food. 

    It starts on Monday and runs until the 17th. 

    It's the one time of year you can enjoy a three-course meal at some of Memphis' top restaurants for as little as $20.19.

    At many restaurants, $10.19 two-for-one lunches along with special lunch menus are also offered. 

    For a full list of restaurants, click here. 

