MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Downtown dining week is here!
The week is a chance to celebrate many of the great things about Memphis- the food.
It starts on Monday and runs until the 17th.
It's the one time of year you can enjoy a three-course meal at some of Memphis' top restaurants for as little as $20.19.
At many restaurants, $10.19 two-for-one lunches along with special lunch menus are also offered.
