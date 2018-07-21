Downtown memorial marks the 8th anniversary of Lorenzen Wright's death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People across the city gathered at the FedEx Forum Friday evening to remember the life and legacy of Lorenzen Wright. 2018 marks the 8th year for basketball star's death.
This year, multiple developments in the case have made investigators closer to finding a killer.
RELATED: Sherra Wright's new defense team confident, already preparing for murder trial
The former Memphis tiger was found dead in a wooded area off Hacks Cross and Winchester.
RELATED: Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times, documents say
Police say the body was found behind the Fieldstone Apartments in Southwind.
WRIGHT HISTORY:
The 6-foot-11 Wright played for the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and three other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009. He averaged eight points per game and more than six rebounds per game during his career.
Born and raised in Memphis, he was a fan favorite thanks to his charity work with youth and his father's involvement as a coach in summer leagues.
Former NBA players and friends, including Penny Hardaway and Elliot Perry, attended a memorial service for Wright in the days after his body was found.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}