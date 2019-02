0 Downtown Memphis neighborhood wants police precinct, SkyCop cameras to reduce crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A downtown Memphis community wants its police precinct back – or a police substation.

It is just one of the proposals from the South Bluff neighborhood Crime Watch meeting held with neighbors and Memphis police.

The Old South Main police station was moved because the property was being redeveloped a few years ago.

Since then, people complain about the lack of police presence. The argument at the meeting of “bring back the police station or at least a substation” will take lobbying and dialogue based on crime data.

The South Bluff community is trendy, centrally located, gated and at times vulnerable to crime.

“We are no different than any community in downtown Memphis. We have our incidences from time to time,” said Christine Pascus, of the South Bluff Neighborhood Watch Association.

Concerned neighbors gathered Tuesday to talk about how to reduce crime by increasing the number of police surveillance cameras. They are looking to add five SkyCop cameras in the area.

Pascus said the big push will be to convince MPD to bring back a police precinct or substation. The old location was forced to relocate because the property was sold for redevelopment.

Getting the substation will be decided based on crime data.

FOX13 looked into crime figures within a half-mile radius of the neighborhood over the past 90 days.

We found dozens of reported cases of home burglaries, car thefts and vandalism.

Neighbors said this section of the city is booming again – with a new movie theater about to open and arts district still attracting visitors and people who want to live there.

