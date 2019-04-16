0 Dozens march pushing for SCS to conduct nationwide search for new superintendent

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Dozens of people gathered outside the Shelby County School Board Office in hopes their voices would be heard on Monday.

Parents and education advocates with a group called The Memphis Lift marched at the corner of Avery and Hollywood.

They had signs, megaphones, and bright orange T-shirts. It’s all about the search for Shelby County Schools’ next superintendent, and opinions seem to be split.

Some school board members are looking to pass a resolution to suspend the national search for a superintendent. The group marching wants a nationwide search.

That includes Sherman Newsome, a father of four. He told FOX13 he was marching in hopes that his kids’ next superintendent will be found through a nationwide search.

“Everyone deserves a chance and there’s a lot of people more qualified somewhere else in some other city or wherever,” Newsome said.

Newsome is one of dozens that gathered with The Memphis Lift Monday in hopes of getting the attention of the SCS school board.

“We are going to keep on until somebody gets the picture. We want a search, that’s all we want,” said Sarah Carpenter, director of The Memphis Lift. “We’re out here because we want our elected officials to listen to parents and who they serve.”

The school board is scheduled to meet April 30 and can legally vote on the topic then. Carpenter said she hopes Monday’s march will make a difference.

“Our kids mean more to us than what they’re doing. It’s a good ol’ boy network. We don’t want that anymore for our kids,” she said.

The resolution to suspend the national search would need a two-thirds majority, or six votes, by the board.

