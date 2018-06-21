Dozens of Amazon job seekers turned around after Facebook hoax

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many local job seekers were turned around at the soon-to-open Amazon Fulfillment Center early Thursday morning.
FOX13 spoke with an on-site security guard who said people were on site as early as 4 a.m., only to learn no fair was happening.
Amazon is aware of the job fair hoax.
Coming up on FOX13 news at 6, Tony Atkins speaks with security, job-seekers and Amazon about the hoax.
