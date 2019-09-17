Dozens of deputies searching for clues near home of missing Cordova woman

CORDOVA, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has returned to the area near the home of a missing Cordova woman.
Taquila Hayes, 41, has been missing for three months.
FOX13 reported in August that family said she was dead, however, investigators told FOX13 they did not tell Haye's mother her daughter was dead.
At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance or death
Deputies took to social media to say more than 60 members of the sheriff's office are conducting a ground search of the area looking for clues in her disappearance.
Related: Investigators search home of missing Cordova woman for clues about her disappearance
A command post has been established by Dexter and Lenow.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tequila Hayes, the missing Cordova mother, is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or detectives at 901-222-5600.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}