Dozens of military planes seeking shelter in Millington from Hurricane Florence

With Hurricane Florence descending upon the U.S. east cost near the Carolinas and Virginia, U.S. Air Force planes are seeking shelter in the Mid-South.
FOX13 discovered more than a dozen are here now and the Millington Airport is expecting more.
The massive C-130 Hercules planes are operated by the 164th Air National Guard air-wing unit based out of Savannah, Georgia.
And more may be on the way.
“That unit is in the process of evacuating their aircrafts from the damaging wind and rain that are going to be accompanying Hurricane Florence,” said Roy Remington, executive director of the Millington Memphis airport.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man barricaded inside northeast Memphis home taken into custody, police say
- Covington man arrested in connection with murder of teens found dead in field
- Teen girl stabbed, killed by high school classmate in fight over boy, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The airport will receive three more C-130s from that base because of the weather.
It is also hosting 15 V-22 Ospreys, which fled the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland because of the hurricane.
The planes will just be there temporarily, as they stay clear of the storms.
“Once the storm clears, these aircrafts are positioned to load back up with supplies and emergency relief efforts and go back to where they came from and to be able to deliver the emergency relief that’s needed,” Remington said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}